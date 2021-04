TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department says a Silver Alert is being issued for a missing 88-year-old man.

Officials are searching for Clarence Edward Campbell.

He is driving a red 2000 Mercury four-door. The car has an Indiana license plate with the number WA91HC.

He was last seen around 11:00 Tuesday morning at 25th and Hulman in Terre Haute.

If you have any information on his location, call police.