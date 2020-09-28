Officials say to use caution on roadways during harvest season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fall is here and that means it’s harvest season all across the Wabash Valley. You may be seeing large farming equipment on the roadways.

Sergeant Matt Ames of Indiana State Police says they, unfortunately, see a lot of accidents, some resulting in fatalities, during the fall.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is encouraging all motorists to slow down. You will start to see large, slow-moving combines and different farming equipment on the roadways as farmers begin to harvest and get ready for the winter.

Sergeant Ames says the most important thing is for drivers to be patient. He says don’t tailgate farming equipment, only pass in designated passing zones, and be extra sure that there is no oncoming traffic when trying to pass.

Ames says this is all extremely important to keep in mind to avoid any accidents.

“Unfortunately, we do work a lot of accidents that involve farm equipment,” Ames said, “The number one reason for that is people just don’t have patience when they are behind the farm equipment. Just take your time.”

Sergeant Ames says US and State roads are typically wider, but county roads are where they see a lot of difficulty and most of the accidents they respond to. He shared some advice for drivers to ensure you stay safe on the roads this fall.

“It’s very narrow. The farmers are concentrating on not striking any mailboxes or utility poles,” Ames concluded, “At that time, the driver needs to be a lot more patient and make sure it’s available for them to get around with their vehicle so that way they aren’t running off the roadway or striking the farm equipment.”