Inmate at the United States Penitentiary Terre Haute found dead

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday at 9:30 p-m, 47-year-old inmate Stephen Dwayne Cannada was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary.

Officials say, responding staff initiated life-saving measures and emergency medical services (EMS) were soon called to the scene.

Mr. Cannada was soon pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was notified and no staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger.

Mr. Cannada was sentenced in the Eastern District of Texas to a 99-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine. He had been in custody at USP Terre Haute since September 3, 2021.