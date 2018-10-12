Clear

Officials say Friday morning Terre Haute fire suspicious

It happened just after 8:00 at a home on 1424 South 9th Street.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday morning fire in Terre Haute is being called suspicious.

It happened just after 8:00 at a home on 1424 South 9th Street.

A Terre Haute fire investigator told us nobody was home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

