Officials say Friday morning Terre Haute fire suspicious

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday morning fire in Terre Haute is being called suspicious.
It happened just after 8:00 at a home on 1424 South 9th Street.
A Terre Haute fire investigator told us nobody was home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
