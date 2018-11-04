Officials remind consumers to check for recalls

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Day Light Saving Time ended early Sunday, but officials are reminding you to do more than change your clocks.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is encouraging you to check your vehicle for any recalls.
They suggest you do this twice a year in November and March when we change our clocks.
As a reminder, vehicle recall repairs are free and they don't expire.
To see if your vehicle has any recalls, you can head to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.
