Officials release information after Paris, Ill. baby's death

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Edgar Count Coroner has released information about the death of a two-month-old baby.
Crews were called to a home in Paris on Sunday afternoon.
A mother reported she found her child unresponsive. When officers arrived, a neighbor was attempting CPR on the baby.
The baby, Jocelyn Davis, died.
According to the coroner, the mother said she had fed the baby and put her in a swing before going back to bed.
The coroner said the official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports.