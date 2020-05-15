Officials react to gaming license coming to Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) --After years of working to get a gaming license in Vigo County, it has finally happened!

"It's been a long road and I'm very excited about it"

After years and many roadblocks of trying to get a gaming license to come to Vigo County, in the first-ever virtual meeting of the Indiana Gaming Commission, a gaming license was unanimously awarded to Spectacle Jack LLC.

"I'm certainly excited! As I think Terre Haute and Vigo County should be too. This is a huge thing for the community," Greg Gibson, with Spectacle Jack LLC said.

The casino is set to bring about 1,000 permanent jobs, more than 1,300 construction jobs, $120 million in investment, and about $3.3 million in annual gaming tax revenue for the local community. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said it will benefit everyone!

"Whether you go to the casino or you don't go to the casino, we're going to have some funds now to invest in not for profits and quality of life projects, a variety of things we can all benefit from," Bennett said. "It's a significant positive economic development hit for our community that's going to last for many, many, many years."

Up until now, some plans for the casino were drawn out. Gibson said they need to immediately start working on a finance package. He said they hope to have a groundbreaking as early as this September, with doors opening just a year later