PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials are looking into the cause of an early morning trailer fire in Parke County.

It happened, just after 7, Monday morning in Montezuma.

Mecca and Montezuma Fire Departments were called to a trailer at 432 Washington Street.

Officials say no injuries, or house damages, were reported.

According to our photographer at the scene, the Parke County Sheriff's Office and the Fire Marshall were also there.