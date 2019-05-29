Officials investigate death of Parke County baby

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a death investigation out of Parke County.
The investigation centers around a baby boy out of the Lodi area.
At this time, investigators say they do not suspect foul play.
An autopsy is set for Thursday morning.
