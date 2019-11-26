Officials investigate crash on Terre Haute's east side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are investigating a crash on Terre Haute's east side.
It happened just after noon on Tuesday at State Road 46 and Poplar Streets.
Our crew on the scene of the crash say at least two cars were involved in the crash.
There's no word on injuries at this time.
We've reached out to the police for more information. We will update this story as soon as more becomes available.
