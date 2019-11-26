Clear

Officials investigate crash on Terre Haute's east side

It happened just after noon on Tuesday at State Road 46 and Poplar Streets.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 12:52 PM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 12:52 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are investigating a crash on Terre Haute's east side.

Our crew on the scene of the crash say at least two cars were involved in the crash.

There's no word on injuries at this time.

We've reached out to the police for more information. We will update this story as soon as more becomes available.

