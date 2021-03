VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a bald eagle was found dead in Vigo County.

It happened in the southern part of the county.

Indiana DNR the juvenile bald eagle was found dead in a tree on March 10.

An investigation into the eagle's death determined it was shot in the breast area.

Officials have offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to a conviction of the person who shot the eagle.