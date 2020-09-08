Officials investigate Lawrence County death

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - A death investigation is underway in Lawrence County, Illinois.

The Lawrence County Coroner's Office says dispatchers received a 911 call on Monday about a shooting at a home in Lawrenceville, Illinois.

After emergency crews and police arrived, the coroner pronounced 22-year-old Lauren Smallwood dead on the scene.

The coroner's office says no foul play was suspected, but Illinois State Police, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, and the coroner's office are still investigating.

Smallwood's cause of death has not been released at this time. An autopsy was set for Tuesday.