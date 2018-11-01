Officials identify man that died in Knox County police chase

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the name of the man involved in a deadly police pursuit in Knox County.

It happened around 2:00 on Wednesday.

The Knox County Coroner told News 10 Joseph Robinson died after his car crashed near Bandmill Road and South 6th Street.

That is south of Vincennes.

Police believe Robinson's vehicle may have been used in a crime earlier that day.

When they tried to pull him over...police said Robinson took off.

A passenger in Robinson's car was arrested.

An autopsy for Robinson is set for Friday, however, preliminary results indicate he died from multiple internal injuries.