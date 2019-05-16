Officials hope to break ground on new convention center this summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say they are another step closer to breaking ground on a new downtown Terre Haute convention center.

The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board met on Wednesday to discuss future plans, now that county leaders have approved what is called 'The Interlocal Agreement.'

LINK | COUNTY LEADERS APPROVE INTERLOCAL AGREEMENT TO FUND NEW CONVENTION CENTER

Bids will open on June 11th, and they hope to break ground by mid-July.

"We are moving forward and we have a very aggressive schedule to come out of the ground and get this project delivered," Steve Bauer, Vice President of Construction Services said.