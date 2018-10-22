Officials hold Drug Take Back Day this weekend

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Unused or unwanted...prescription drugs can be dangerous if they aren't properly disposed of.

Someone could abuse them or take them accidentally.

Drug Take Back days help eliminate those threats.

This Saturday groups around the area will take and dispose of unused prescription drugs.

The program is for liquids and pills.

All you have to do is drop them off.

Police and community organizations will get rid of them safely.

They say you shouldn't flush or throw medications in the trash.

To find your nearest collection site, click here.