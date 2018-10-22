Clear

Officials hold Drug Take Back Day this weekend

Unused or unwanted...prescription drugs can be dangerous if they aren't properly disposed of.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 3:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Unused or unwanted...prescription drugs can be dangerous if they aren't properly disposed of.

Someone could abuse them or take them accidentally.

Drug Take Back days help eliminate those threats.

This Saturday groups around the area will take and dispose of unused prescription drugs.

The program is for liquids and pills.

All you have to do is drop them off.

Police and community organizations will get rid of them safely.

They say you shouldn't flush or throw medications in the trash.

To find your nearest collection site, click here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 68°
Brief warm up; right back into the cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Miss Larimer 3rd Grade

Image

Matt Agresta Memorial Concert, Thursday @ Mount Pleasant Methodist Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 64°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Project in Her Boots

Image

Bricks for Vets

Image

50 Years of Miracles

Image

Walk for Freedom

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum