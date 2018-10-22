WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Unused or unwanted...prescription drugs can be dangerous if they aren't properly disposed of.
Someone could abuse them or take them accidentally.
Drug Take Back days help eliminate those threats.
This Saturday groups around the area will take and dispose of unused prescription drugs.
The program is for liquids and pills.
All you have to do is drop them off.
Police and community organizations will get rid of them safely.
They say you shouldn't flush or throw medications in the trash.
To find your nearest collection site, click here.
Related Content
- Officials hold Drug Take Back Day this weekend
- Drug Take Back event set for next weekend
- DEA hosts drug take back day on Saturday
- Drug take back day hosted in Clay County
- Texas Roadhouse holds back to school drive
- IN AG hosts drug take back events
- Raccoon Lake holds fish habitat volunteer day
- Lost Creek Elementary holds Veterans Day program
- South Vermillion community holds Veterans Day program
- Chamber holds Groundhog Day Economic Forecast
Scroll for more content...