Officials encourage showing support for caregivers

Illinois Department on Aging officials are recognizing National Caregiver Month by noting that caregivers need support too.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 9:54 AM
Updated: Nov. 24, 2018 10:08 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Department on Aging officials are recognizing National Caregiver Month by noting that caregivers need support too.

The Department on Aging offers the Caregiver Support Program with local Area Agencies on Aging and other service organizations to provide information to family caregivers above available services, counseling, support groups and training, along with limited supplemental service.

Federal statistics show that one in five adults is a caregiver. One in six is over 65 and one-third provides care for at least 20 hours a week.

The Department on Aging encourages people to phone or visit a caregiver. Caregivers often feel a sense of isolation.

Officials suggest volunteering to take the caregiver's place to allow him or her to run errands and offer help with cooking, cleaning and gift-shopping at holiday time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

