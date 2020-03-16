VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office continues its search for a missing woman.
Officials are searching for 50-year-old Vickie Kendrick-Hughes.
She was last heard from on Wednesday afternoon at her home in Perrysville.
Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps says DNR is checking the river with sonar - and they are searching a wooded area with the help of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office drone team.
If you have any information on her whereabouts contact the Vermillion County Sheriffs Department at 765-492-3737.
Related Content
- Officials continue the search for missing Vermillion County woman, using a drone team and sonar
- Silver Alert continues for missing Daviess County man after officials use a helicopter in their search
- Vermillion County Election Results
- Police use canines and drones to search for missing autistic child in eastern Vigo County
- Investigators continue their search for Sullivan County woman
- Vermillion County deputies aid in search for fugitive
- Vermillion County Trustee arrested for theft and official misconduct
- Silver Alert declared for missing Vermillion County man
- Vermillion County represented in NASDAQ
- Vermillion County Cleanup fast approaching
Scroll for more content...