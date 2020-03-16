Officials continue the search for missing Vermillion County woman, using a drone team and sonar

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office continues its search for a missing woman.

Officials are searching for 50-year-old Vickie Kendrick-Hughes.

She was last heard from on Wednesday afternoon at her home in Perrysville.

Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps says DNR is checking the river with sonar - and they are searching a wooded area with the help of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office drone team.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact the Vermillion County Sheriffs Department at 765-492-3737.