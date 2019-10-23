Officials close Fowler Park to remove invasive fish species

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Parks and Recreation leaders continue to work with on a special project.
They are trying to improve the ecosystem of local lakes.
Park officials are in the process of removing an invasive species from Ruble Lake in Fowler Park.
After the invasive species is gone, officials will put new fish into the lake.
Vigo County park officials say the project helps to create a healthier environment for local wildlife and create better fishing.
Fowler Park will be closed for this work until early Saturday morning.
