Officials cancel Clay City Fair

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's another cancellation that may impact your summer plans. Officials announced the Clay City Fair has been canceled.
Officials have announced the Clay City Fair Association says the risks of having the fair did not outweigh the benefits.
They plan to host the fair again in 2021.
