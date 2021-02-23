Officials are warning residents to stay off the ice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) Snow and ice across the Wabash are starting to melt. Officials say residents should be on the lookout for those who may be testing the waters.

The Wabash Valley experienced below-freezing temperatures for two weeks. Now, conditions are warming up which means, the ice on local ponds might not be as sturdy as they once were.

Although that ice might be tempting, Indiana Conservation Officer, Max Winchell, said there's no such thing as "safe ice."

"Earlier we had really cold temperatures and then we had snow on top of that. The snow blankets it and insulates it and it actually had a layer of water underneath that snow and it just didn't form the best ice this year," explained Winchell.

Winchell said ice across the Wabash Valley is deteriorating quickly. Although you're encouraged to stay off the ice, if you do go on, always let someone know where you're going before you head out.

"If someone falls through the ice, you have to try to get your breath under control, your going to experience cold water shock. The main thing is, try to keep your head above the water. I always recommend that people that go out on the ice have a life jacket on," said Winchell.

Winchell mentioned that everyone should look out for kids playing on frozen water.