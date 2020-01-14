Clear
Officials: Jet fuel lands on playground near Los Angeles

Jet fuel dumped by an aircraft returning to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto an elementary school playground Tuesday, fire officials said.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 4:54 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 5:52 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CUDAHY, Calif. (AP) — Jet fuel dumped by an aircraft returning to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto an elementary school playground where children were playing Tuesday, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said firefighters assessed 17 children and nine adults who complained of minor injuries and none needed to be taken to a hospital.

There were no evacuation orders for the immediate area.

The Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement that the incident happened at Park Avenue Elementary just before noon.

“Students and staff were on the playground at the time and may have been sprayed by fuel or inhaled fumes,” the district said.

Paramedics were immediately called to treat anyone complaining of “skin irritation or breathing problems,” it said.

The district’s environmental health and safety office also responded.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 headed to Shanghai, China, declared an emergency after leaving Los Angeles International Airport, returned and landed without incident.

News footage at the scene showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the school. It is located about 13 miles (21 kilometers) miles east of Los Angeles.

Delta Air Lines said in a statement that Flight 89 “experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX. The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight.”

AP reporters John Antczak and Chris Weber contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

