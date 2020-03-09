Clear

Officials: 2 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana, state now has 4

Two additional cases of the new coronavirus have been diagnosed in Indiana, bringing the state’s COVID-19 tally to four, officials said Monday.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 3:13 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two additional cases of the new coronavirus have been diagnosed in Indiana, bringing the state’s COVID-19 tally to four, officials said Monday.

A student who attends Hickory Elementary School in the suburban Indianapolis county of Hendricks County has a presumptive confirmed case of COVID-19, said Kandi Jamison, director of public health nursing with the county’s health department.

Officials planned a Monday afternoon news conference on that case. But Avon Community School Corporation canceled Monday’s classes closed all district schools until March 20, at which time the district’s spring break will be underway. Classes will resume on April 6.

A case of COVID-19 has also been diagnosed in a person at Parkview Noble Hospital in northeastern Indiana’s Noble County, the office of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks said Monday.

Banks said in a statement that “the East Noble School Corporation learned of the development and notified families and staff this morning that the infected individual does not have school-age children.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box confirmed the two new cases at a news conference in Avon, just west of Indianapolis.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday that an adult who lives in Hendricks County had tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Boston to attend a meeting of the biotech firm Biogen Inc. That person was in isolation and not being hospitalized.

Indiana’s first case was reported Friday in a Marion County adult who had also traveled to the Boston meeting. State officials said several COVID-19 cases have been tied to the Boston meeting.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Windy and rainy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roots and Boots - Saturday April 18th

Image

Workforce Fit

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Big Read Across the Wabash Valley

Image

All You need to know for Monday

Image

Monday: Rain, breezy. High: 59

Image

17 musicians inducted into Hall of Fame

Image

Chili Fest

Image

Exotic Pet Expo

Image

Group gathers trash all weekend in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2