INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana authorities say people are drowning at a higher rate this year than last year.
Capt. Jet Quillen, of the Department of Natural Resources, says the 34 drownings in public waterways this year exceed last year’s number at the same time.
The Journal Gazette reports there were 53 drownings in Indiana all of last year.
Those figures only include drownings in rivers, ponds, lakes and reservoirs. The numbers don’t account for deaths in private pools.
Quillen says those who have drowned were not wearing life jackets.
Most recently, 25-year-old Christian Rosete was pulled from Lake Michigan near Washington Park Beach on Saturday.
Last month, 3-year-old Jackson Harrell died of accidental drowning in Lake Arrowhead, which is just outside Angola.
___
Related Content
- Official says Indiana drownings are up this year
- Toddler drowns when mother drives onto flooded Indiana road
- Holcomb signs bill establishing Indiana's official insect
- Indiana official opposes 2 hunting, trapping proposals
- Officials remind parents about dangers of drowning as summer heat arrives
- Flu deaths in Indiana tripled this year
- Indiana officials shut 2 wells after toxic chemicals found
- Officials predict change unlikely to Indiana's cold beer law
- Indiana officials encourage residents to upgrade ID cards
- Indiana education official against plan to arm teachers