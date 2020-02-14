Official cause of death is determined for a Terre Haute fire fighter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says Rodger Plunket II hanged himself.
Officials found him at his home Thursday morning.
You may remember Plunkett was facing charges of child molestation.
Late this afternoon, Vigo County Coroner Doctor Susan Amos told News 10 Plunkett's death was consistent with ligature hanging.
She says there were no signs of foul play.
Doctor Amos will receive toxicology results in the next 2 to 3 weeks.
