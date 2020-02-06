Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Official: US citizen believed kidnapped in Afghanistan

An American citizen from Illinois has been kidnapped in Afghanistan by a Taliban-affiliated group, a U.S. official said Thursday, and authorities are working to rescue him.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 4:03 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American citizen has been kidnapped in Afghanistan by a Taliban-affiliated group, a U.S. official said Thursday, and authorities are working to rescue him.

U.S. officials believe Mark Frerichs of Lombard, Illinois, was kidnapped by the Haqqani network, according to an official who was not authorized to discuss the case by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear why Frerichs was in Afghanistan or where precisely he was picked up, though Newsweek — which first reported the kidnapping — said he was taken into custody last week in Khost province, in the eastern part of the country, and that he has worked as a contractor in conflict zones.

The investigation is being handled by the FBI-led Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a multi-agency effort created by the Obama administration amid criticism over the government’s response to hostage-taking.

The National Counterterrorism Center declined comment.

Art Frerichs, who identified himself as Frerichs’ father, told an Associated Press reporter on Thursday that he believed the Newsweek report was true. “I don’t want to say any more now for security reasons,” he said. “I have the utmost faith in President Trump and the FBI.”

The Taliban said it had no information on the kidnapping and nothing to say about it. No one has claimed responsibility for kidnapping Frerichs.

The kidnapping comes as the United States and Taliban try to reach an agreement that would reduce hostilities in Afghanistan and open a window to signing a peace deal to end Afghanistan’s 18-year war, bring U.S. troops home and start negotiations between combatants on both sides of the conflict to decide the face of a future Afghanistan.

Khost province is the headquarters of the Haqqani network. In November, Anas Haqqani , the younger brother of Sirajuddin, the Taliban’s deputy head and chief of the Haqqani network, was freed in exchange for the release of American professor Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks.

The two professors at the American University in Afghanistan were kidnapped in 2016 in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

_____

Associated Press writers Kathy Gannon in Islamabad, Pakistan, Don Babwin in Chicago and Deb Riechmann in Washington, and AP researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

More on a Putnam County murder arrest

Image

Icy conditions result in several Thursday morning accidents

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Police make arrest in Linton gas station robbery

Image

"Growing Up in the Hood" Ryves Community Optimist Club

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to deliver its state of the school address

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

WTHITV.com Valentine's Day Giveaway

Image

Thursday: Morning snow, then cloudy and cold. High: 33°

Image

An unfavorable recommendation for downtown parking ordinance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax