Officers urge you not to drink and drive after the big game

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) – If you plan to drink as you watch the big game this Sunday officers say you should also plan to have a designated driver.

Law enforcement agencies in Indiana and Illinois will be on the lookout for anyone drinking and driving.

Officers want you to celebrate responsibly. In both Indiana and Illinois it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level higher than .08.

To keep everyone safe, officers suggest having a designated sober driver or calling a cab. Others should also call 9-1-1 if they think a driver is drunk.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says, "Just a reminder, you know, Super Bowl Sunday there's going to be a lot of people probably out watching the game, enjoying the game. Usually alcohol is involved with that, which is fine. All we ask is that if you do participate in drinking alcohol, don't drive. There's a lot of options at a lot of places that will make sure you get home safely."

Illinois State Police is another agency that will be looking for distracted and drunk drivers this weekend. Last year ISP issued 160 alcohol related citations.