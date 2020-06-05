Officers talk about their training amid protests

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many people are looking to their local law enforcement right now. They're asking them what their tactics and training look like. It's a way to try and make sure what happened in Minneapolis doesn't happen here.

In Vigo County, Sheriff's Deputies go through a lot of training before they can hit the streets.

"We teach our deputies different techniques and I like to say that they're tools and they can put them in their tool bag and use those tools when needed and hopefully they can stay safe in the encounter," Josh Cary, a detective for the Sheriff's Department said.

He said every deputy goes to the Indiana law enforcement academy. They complete the 15-week training there which includes defensive tactics and handcuffing. But Cary said when they get back to the county, the training and learning doesn't stop.

"We have annual training that's required. Which is 2 hours a year. However, we go above and beyond and train several times a year," he said.

Cary said when it comes to actually arresting someone every situation is different.

He said they handcuff people behind their back, check the tightness of the cuffs, and when they transport them to the jail they stay cuffed behind their back.

But, if someone is resisting they have other things to consider.

"Typically with a non-complaiant subject that could mean a number of things. Factors that we have to take into effect would be a persons' size, how many people are involved, the officers' size," he said. "What the circumstances are if the persons intoxicated or actively resisting. Every situation is different and we just have to roll with it."