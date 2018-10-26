TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Car crashes for charity.
Last weekend, officers with the Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office battled it out in derby cars at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
It was the 'Fall Brawl with the Law.'
On Friday, they reunited to hand out some cash.
CASY and Happiness Bag each received $1,500 each and Covered With Love received $2,000.
In total, $5,000 was donated to area charities.
Related Content
- Officers present donations to local charities
- Miracle on 7th Street presents checks to local charities
- Local dentist office presents check to THPD
- Local fraternity makes large donation to Catholic Charities Christmas Store
- New local store to make weekly donations to charities
- Local charity growing their operations
- New Terre Haute store to donate extra items to charity
- Azzip Pizza donates part of Tuesday sales to charity
- Donation will help Catholic Charities with nearly 60,000 meals
- Popeyes donates proceeds to Catholic Charities in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...