Officers present donations to local charities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Car crashes for charity.

Last weekend, officers with the Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office battled it out in derby cars at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

It was the 'Fall Brawl with the Law.'

On Friday, they reunited to hand out some cash.

CASY and Happiness Bag each received $1,500 each and Covered With Love received $2,000.

In total, $5,000 was donated to area charities.