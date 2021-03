TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A person in now in custody after several officers responded to a call for a "subject with a weapon" at a Terre Haute hotel, according to authorities.

News 10 has reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more information. Authorities say the call came in around 12:45 Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Pear Tree Inn on U.S. 41 near Interstate 70.

This is a developing story and will be updated.