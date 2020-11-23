TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officers are asking for your help locating two suspects. This is after an armed robbery over the weekend at a Terre Haute gas station.

It happened at the Maui Stop and Shop around 6 am Sunday.

One suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the clerk. Cash and other items were taken.

Officers said the one suspect was a male the other was a female. They were wearing dark clothes and appeared to be driving a 2020 Nissan Sentra SR.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226.