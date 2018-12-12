Clear

Officers and local kids gather for Sullivan County Shop With a Cop

Officers are bringing the community together through shopping and smiles.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 6:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Officers are bringing the community together through shopping and smiles.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office puts on Shop With a Cop every year.

On Wednesday morning, families and officers filled the Sullivan Walmart to shop.

Children could buy much-needed items like clothes.

They could also buy toys.

This event helps families, while also giving officers a full heart.

"I lie to mess with the toys as well too, so I can be a kid for a little bit as well. No, it was a great time and I think Dakota made out pretty well," State Trooper Tom Hanks said.

Local schools, law enforcement, and people in the community help choose the children to be involved.

