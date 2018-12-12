SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Officers are bringing the community together through shopping and smiles.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office puts on Shop With a Cop every year.
On Wednesday morning, families and officers filled the Sullivan Walmart to shop.
Children could buy much-needed items like clothes.
They could also buy toys.
This event helps families, while also giving officers a full heart.
"I lie to mess with the toys as well too, so I can be a kid for a little bit as well. No, it was a great time and I think Dakota made out pretty well," State Trooper Tom Hanks said.
Local schools, law enforcement, and people in the community help choose the children to be involved.
Related Content
- Officers and local kids gather for Sullivan County Shop With a Cop
- Santa makes stop in Sullivan to help with Shop With a Cop event
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- "It's all for the kids." 27th consecutive year, Cops & Kids
- Nearly 100 Sullivan County kids learn life-saving lesson
- Locals gather for "March for our Lives" in Vigo County
- Sign-ups begin for Brazil Shop With a Cop
- Local colleges gather for magazine launch party
- Tractor stolen in Sullivan County
- Fire destroys Sullivan County diner
Scroll for more content...