ISP investigating officer involved shooting in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Vermillion County.

Police say around 4:30 Sunday morning, a Vigo County Sheriff Deputy saw a vehicle diving north speeding near 3rd and Margaret Dr.

We're told the driver is Omaree Shay Roby, 23, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The chase continued onto State Road 63, reaching nearly 120 mph.

We're told, officers from other agencies did assist in the chase. They were able to get ahead of the Roby and deploy a tire deflation device at the intersection of State Road 63 and Hazlebluff Rd.

Police say Roby had fired at officers through the rear window hitting an officer's vehicle.

Roby continued to drive on deflated tires until losing control and leaving the roadway near the exit ramp near State Road 63 at US 36.

Police say Roby got out of the vehicle, brandished a handgun, and refused to turn it over, firing at officers.

We're told several officers then fired at Roby hitting and injuring him.

Medical assistance was immediately rendered at the scene. Roby was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton by ambulance, and then transported to Indianapolis by air ambulance for further care.

Detectives say Roby had stolen a vehicle from Evansville, IN, where he had allegedly committed a carjacking, forcing a driver out the vehicle at gunpoint and shooting in the air. We're told all officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave.

Vigo County Sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting are Deputy Richard Stangle, nine years of service, and Deputy Derek DeHart, two years of service. Vermillion County deputies involved are Deputy Joe Wilson, two years of service, and Deputy John Hawkins, 12 years of service, as well as Cayuga Town Marshal Keith Warner, three years of service.

Agencies involved in this incident are Vigo County Sheriff's Department, Vermillion County Sheriff's Department, Parke County Sheriff’s Department, Cayuga Town Marshall, West Terre Haute Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Rockville Police Department, and Clinton Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.