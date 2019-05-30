Clear

Officer honored with Kevin Artz Award

The award is named after Sergeant Kevin Artz, a Vigo County Sheriff's Office deputy who lost his life in the line of duty in 1987.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute police officer received a major honor.

Detective Bryan Barbone won the 'Kevin Artz Award.'

Since then, they've given the award to deserving officers in his honor.

The Terre Haute Breakfast Optimist Club presented the award on Thursday morning.

Last year, the family of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts accepted the Kevin Artz Award.

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus