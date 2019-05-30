Officer honored with Kevin Artz Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute police officer received a major honor.

Detective Bryan Barbone won the 'Kevin Artz Award.'

The award is named after Sergeant Kevin Artz, a Vigo County Sheriff's Office deputy who lost his life in the line of duty in 1987.

Since then, they've given the award to deserving officers in his honor.

The Terre Haute Breakfast Optimist Club presented the award on Thursday morning.

Last year, the family of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts accepted the Kevin Artz Award.