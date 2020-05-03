CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A police officer is facing charges for domestic battery.
John Alkire is an officer with the Clinton Police Department. He was booked into the Vigo County jail shortly after midnight Sunday.
Alkire is facing charges for domestic battery, domestic battery in the presence of a child and strangulation.
Related Content
- Officer arrested for domestic battery
- West Terre Haute Police Officer arrested on domestic battery charge
- Terre Haute police officer in court on domestic battery charges
- Parke County woman arrested for domestic battery on a juvenile
- WTH officer arrested on domestic battery charge placed on 'administrative leave with pay'
- Former commissioner out on bond after domestic battery and strangulation charges
- Wabash Valley Correctional Facility officer charged with battery involving inmate
- Bicknell police chief arrested on battery charge after incident with Knox County prosecutor's office investigator
- Greencastle man arrested for allegations of sexual battery
- Heather Locklear arrested for alleged domestic violence
Scroll for more content...