Offering women the much needed care they deserve

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Greene County General Hospital is introducing a new women's health doctor to its ranks. The women's clinic in Greene County has been here for almost three years now. During this time the clinic has been offering services that many women in the county may not have had access to before.

Services include rapid testing and imaging, and care for women starting at birth.

Now there are not only one, but two doctors specializing in women's care.

Dr. Laurel Walton recently joined the Greene County Women's Clinic team and even came from a rural area herself.

Dr. Walton said she hopes to be able to bring much-needed care for women that rural areas need.

Dr. Walton said, "It's kind of nice to get back to a rural area where medicine is truly needed and we need to pay more attention to the individuals that are in this community."

The women's clinic said many people haven't been getting their annual exams due to fears surrounding the virus.

Dr. Walton said even if you think nothing is wrong, you need to get your annual exams done.

She said rural areas record the highest rate of morbidity and mortality due to healthcare not being as accessible.

With the women's clinic here in the area she hopes to bring that statistic down.

She hopes more people will come into the office to get their exams done, and not rely on telehealth services only.

Dr. Walton said, "So we have to go in with a problem and we have to discuss that problem that and address it and find out why we have it. We can't always do that by a conversation on a computer or a phone."

Dr. Walton urges you to get your appointments scheduled ASAP.

If you need to make your appointment the number to do so is (812)-847-2281.