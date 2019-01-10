TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A comedy group of college students will make their way to the Terre Haute Brewing Compay on Friday night.
One of those performers is from right here in the Wabash Valley.
News 10's Ross Rowling sat down with Emma Sappington to find out how improv changed her life.
Click play on the video the story.
Related Content
- Off the Beaten Path: Making it up as she goes
- Off the Beaten Path: The Pinewood Derby
- Off the Beaten Path: Sound restoration
- Off the Beaten Path: Saratoga Delight
- Off the Beaten Path: Soccer Startup
- Off the Beaten Path: The Carmelite Nuns
- Off the Beaten Path: The Holy Roller
- Off the Beaten Path: Shadiamond's Sparkle
- Off the Beaten Path: Racing Fire
- Off the Beaten Path: Bench Worx
Scroll for more content...