VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Country music weekend is right around the corner at the Vigo County Fairgrounds.

Artists like JoDee Messina, Josh Gracin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, and Aaron Tippin will take the stage on October 3 and 4.

News 10's Ross Rowling sat down with Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse to reminisce about the last time he saw Aaron Tippin on stage. Kandahar, Afghanistan in 2006.

