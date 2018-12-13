Off the Beaten Path: Burl Ives

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a holiday classic.

But did you know, the man behind the voice of 'Sam the Snowman' lives right here in the Wabash Valley?

We are talking about Burl Ives, a Jasper County native.

News 10's Ross Rowlng checks in with a holy jolly step 'Off the Beaten Path.'

Click play on the video to see the story.