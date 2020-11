VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A silent hero resides right here in the Wabash Valley. It comes after one man claims another man driving through his neighborhood saved his life.

Last month, Ron Bovin woke up in the middle of the night to a smoke-filled home.

"It probably would've burned us up if it wasn't for Brian," Ron said.

One man driving home from work in the middle of the night smelled smoke and knew he had to act.

Click play on the video to see their story.