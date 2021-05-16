Clear

Off road weekend

Over in Dugger, Indiana people revved up their ATV's, jeeps, and motorcycles for the off-road weekend event.

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Over in Dugger, Indiana people revved up their ATV's, jeeps, and motorcycles for the off-road weekend event.

This was all in memory of late Austin Smith.
His parents wanted to bring awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.
The Smith's say it's important for folks to be accepting of people who are different.
Participants got to hit 500 acres of trails, mud boggs, and motorcross tracks.

"We're trying to help break that stigma there's some people out there with major prominence but they're scared to seek help for mental illness because of the stigma around it," says organizer Vicky Smith.

They plan on making this an annual event.

