TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Starting today off-road vehicles are now allowed on Vigo County roads but before you hit the pavement there are some things you need to know.

Riders must have a valid license, insurance, and be at least 18-years-old and the vehicle must have working headlights and tail-lights and be registered with the state.

With any vehicle on the road, operators must abide by the laws of the road.

Off Highway Vehicle Ordinance.

The ordinance that we passed this week for the OHV-County Rd. operation can be viewed at the link below

The vote this week was the first step, and if everything goes smoothly the ordinance should be in effect by August 1, 2019.

The short and quick summary is this-it allows off highway vehicles that are registered with the Indiana Department of natural resources, to be operated on County roads by operators over 18 years of age possessing a valid drivers license and that has insurance for the vehicle.

The vehicle must have a working safety features such as headlights and tail lights and the operator must abide by the laws for the road and conditions they are operating on.

More details are in the ordinance