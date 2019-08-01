Clear

Off-road vehicles are now allowed on Vigo County roads

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 8:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Starting today off-road vehicles are now allowed on Vigo County roads but before you hit the pavement there are some things you need to know.

Riders must have a valid license, insurance, and be at least 18-years-old and the vehicle must have working headlights and tail-lights and be registered with the state.

With any vehicle on the road, operators must abide by the laws of the road. 

