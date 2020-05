DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - An off-road riding park in Dugger is celebrating its grand opening this Friday.

MauMee Riding Park offers nearly 400 acres of trails with plans for expansion. This is the former MauMee Coal Mine property.

All off-road vehicles can ride.

Monster truck rides will be available this weekend.

The park will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday moving forward.

Day passes are available for those 12 and up starting at $20.