Off duty officer doing OK after crash on State Road 641

Three are sent to local hospitals with minor injuries after a crash on State Road 641 Friday evening.

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 9:54 PM
Posted By: Emily Pike

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. ( WTHI ) – An off-duty police officer is doing “OK” after being hit on State Road 46.

Police tell News 10 the crash happened just after 4:20pm Friday evening.

Indiana State Police, Sergeant Matt Ames says a driver was going north bound when Terre Haute Police Officer Justin Gant was southbound and turning onto the I-70 eastbound ramp.

Gant had the right of way when the driver in the northbound lane crashed into Gants unmarked police vehicle.

Gant, who had his juvenile daughter with him at the time of the crash, transported himself and his daughter to a local hospital.

Ames tells News 10 they are “OK”.

The driver was also sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol is not a factor of the crash.

