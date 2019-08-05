Clear

Odon woman killed in Daviess County crash

The crash happened Monday morning near County Road 600 East and County Road 900 North.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a Daviess County crash.

That's near Wagler Mini Barn Products.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Susan Hert, of Odon, was traveling south on County 600 East.

Deputies say her car starting swerving for an unknown reason;

It eventually ran off the road and hit an embankment before flipping onto its roof.

Hert died on the scene.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

An autopsy is pending.

