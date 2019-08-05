Odon woman killed in Daviess County crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a Daviess County crash.
The crash happened Monday morning near County Road 600 East and County Road 900 North.
That's near Wagler Mini Barn Products.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Susan Hert, of Odon, was traveling south on County 600 East.
Deputies say her car starting swerving for an unknown reason;
It eventually ran off the road and hit an embankment before flipping onto its roof.
Hert died on the scene.
Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
An autopsy is pending.
