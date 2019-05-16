Clear
Odon takes part in United Way's 'Day of Caring'

Volunteers spent the day cleaning up around the small town.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 6:14 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Odon's Day of Caring was put on by the Daviess County United Way. The organization partnered with local businesses to target problem areas in the town. Workers helped clean up around the library, park and other key locations.

Local business owner Fran Swartzentruber says, "I just want to give back to the community and we're proud of our town. Our town is small but we're proud of it. But we also like to involve the school and the students because it gives them ownership and what our town is all about."

Students from North Daviess also chipped in. These students were from the school's softball and baseball teams. News 10 had the chance to catch up with senior Cassie Knepp. She and her fellow softball players were taking time to clean the town's community building.

Knepp says, "It is a great opportunity to give back to the community that gives so much to us. No matter what we need the community is always there so it's an excellent opportunity to give back to them."

