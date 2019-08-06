Odon man killed in two-vehicle head-on crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A two-vehicle crash in Daviess County ended with an Odon man dead.
It happened Tuesday morning on County Road 1225 East near County Road 1400 North.
Police say 58-year-old Lance Parsons was driving south on 1225 when for an unknown reason he drove left of the centerline hitting a mini-van being driven by 48-year-old Julie Wintergerst.
Police say Parsons was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed on the scene of the crash.
Wintergerst was taken to a Bloomington hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
