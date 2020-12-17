Odon eyes new road project

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - County Road 900 East turns into West street as it moves past Odon's city park. That's where the trouble begins.

Odon Town Councilman Doug Benjamin says, "You've got semi trucks coming and going. Graber post buildings, JJ's concrete, Graber fabrication, along with multiple cabinet shops south of town."

All those businesses have semi-trucks that move along West street to get to highway 58. West street as it sits now has little room for vehicles to stay out of each other's way.

Benjamin explains, "The curbs going down West street are the old chair backs, square backs. It's very narrow. We've got a railroad crossing through there."

Town leaders are looking at a project that would widen West street. The project would run from the city park to a block north of Highway 58. Odon's busy intersection at 58 and west street would also get widened.

Benjamin says, "New curbs. Change the way the curbs are. Change the drainage and add a sidewalk from park street to 58 to one block north of that to maple street."

The proposed project is estimated to cost 7.3 million dollars. Odon is working to get a federal grant that would cover 80% of that cost. Daviess county has agreed to cover another 10%.

Benjamin says, "For anybody that has traveled that area or that intersection they would understand. Everybody I have spoke with about it is elated."