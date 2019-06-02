Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

About 20 attorneys plan to volunteer this fall to help people expunge or seal their criminal records.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 7:31 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - About 20 attorneys plan to volunteer this fall to help people expunge or seal their criminal records.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the Sangamon County Expungement and Record Sealing Summit is scheduled for Oct. 19 in Springfield. Land of Lincoln Legal Aid secretary Joy Burgess calls the event "a chance for people to get it right." She says last year's summit helped about 230 people.

The attorneys will assist with cases where a person was arrested but not convicted. Candidates for expungement need to register so their Illinois State Police records are available to facilitate the process.

Petitions are filed with the circuit clerk, state police, prosecutors and the arresting and booking agency. Burgess says only about 15% of petitions are denied.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register,

http://www.sj-r.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/1/2019 8:48:04 AM (GMT -4:00)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Cooler conditions to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermilion vs. Scecina

Image

A view from above: Field Sculpture Wars

Image

Johnsonville recalls jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage

Image

North V falls at semi-state

Image

SV softball falls at semi-state

Image

RP season ends in regional

Image

South Vermillion advances to regional final

Image

Lincoln blanks Memorial

Image

Barr-Reeve walks off in regional semi

Image

Big House Breakout

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle