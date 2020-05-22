‘Obviously, it wasn’t an easy decision…’ Vigo County 4-H participation goes virtual for 2020

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- You won't find Vigo County 4-H members in the barns or exhibit halls at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds this summer.

Purdue Extension - Vigo County and the Vigo County 4-H Council have moved to a virtual fair. This decision ultimately comes down to safety amid COVID-19.

"Definitely heavy on our members' safety and our volunteers' safety, and so that's some of the decision making process that kind of led to our group's decision,” said Sara Haag, 4-H youth development educator for Vigo County.

Haag reports that guidance and policies from Purdue Extension, Governor Holcomb's back-on-track plan, and the Vigo County Health Department all contributed to the decision. Purdue University put several requirements in place that must be met for an in-person fair.

This includes the use of PPE, social distancing, and contact tracing.

"Obviously it wasn’t an easy decision for any of the staff or volunteers. We wanted to put out the best experience that we could guarantee and that would be to do a virtual fair,” Haag stated.

She says plans are currently underway to showcase the work of 4-H members.

"Instead of in the physical building, through videos and different media sources, we're still looking at how to best reach everyone is."

Haag says participations can find additional information on 4-HOnline as it becomes available.

The Wabash Valley Fair Association hosts the Vigo County 4-H Fair. The group is also responsible for the Vigo County Queen Pageant. They will be making an announcement next week regarding the status of non-Purdue Extension events.