Oblong seeks help from residents to get block grant

A block grant would help to fund needed repairs to the town's wastewater lagoons.

Posted: May 28, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - Two large ponds sit on the northeast side of Oblong. On the surface things look fine but underneath lies a big problem

Oblong mayor Teresa Fielder explains, "The village of Oblong is in desperate need of a sludge removal project for our lagoon."

Normally sludge naturally filters through each lagoon. However, the process has slowed and the lagoons are now at capacity.

The city is working on a plan to remove that sludge before it becomes a health hazard. The project comes with a roughly $400,000 price tag. Taxpayers would have to foot some of that bill; however, there is another option. Oblong leaders hope a block grant could help fund the project.

Fielder says, "We could get that if we qualify, we could get that grant for $400,000. But to do that we've got to have our resident's help."

The grant requires survey's to be returned by 100% of the residents in oblong. Seven questions for residents like Susie Tracy.

Tracy says, "I think that most anybody could do that. But if they have questions I'm sure Teresa would be glad to help them do that."

The survey looks to see what the town's need is financially for grant funding. To make sure all households respond the mayor and volunteers will be going door to door.

Fielder says, "We have to pay for that somehow. I as a taxpayer don't want to have to pay for that and I know that every one of the taxpayers here inside the village does not want to pay for that."

Tracy says she is glad the town is taking steps to get ahead of the problem.

Tracy says, "I think it's awesome. It's what it takes."

